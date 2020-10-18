At least 10 killed after bus plunges into ravine in Skardu district

The passenger coaster was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu. Photo: Geo.tv/File

At least 10 people were killed after a landslide forced a passenger coach to plunge into a deep ravine on Gilgit Road near Tungus, on Sunday.



According to details, the bus was carrying 15 passengers when it was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu and fell into a ravine due to the landslide.

Rescue operations are underway as the injured are being evacuated and shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

However, rescue officials fear the number of casualties may rise.

