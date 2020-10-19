'Money Heist Pakistan'?: Why Pakistani Twitter is cracking jokes about an upcoming movie

Aijaz Aslam along with the other actors in one of the posters shared on Twitter by Aslam promoting upcoming film '50 Crore'. Fans of the popular Spanish language TV show 'La Casa de Papel' (The House of Paper), also known as 'Money Heist', couldn't help but poke fun at the 'uncanny resemblance'. Photo: Aijaz Aslam/Twitter

Twitter users spent Sunday cracking jokes about 'Money Heist Pakistan', leading some to believe that an actual Pakistani version of popular Netflix TV show La Casa de Papel (The House of Paper) aka Money Heist was in the making.

However the reality turned out to be much different, and even a tad embarrassing for those who religiously follow the show.

It all started when actor Aijaz Aslam announced the launch of his film, 50 Crore, on Twitter. Many users couldn't help but be immediately struck by how it looked like a 'Pakistani version' of Money Heist.

As Aslam shared only a teaser of the movie on Twitter without further details regarding the venture, fans got to fill in the blanks themselves in some pretty hilarious takes about what they expect the movie to be.

Just like the original TV show, 50 Crore features actors who have been given names after different cities (of Pakistan in this case, such as Dadu, Bela, Sheikhupura, and others).

The cast includes Aijaz Aslam as Rahimyar Khan, Omer Shahzad as Duska, Naveed Raza as Lala Musa, Asad Siddiqui as Mirpurkhas, Faryal Mehmood as Chaman, Saboor Aly as Sahiwal, Anoushay Abbasi as Bela, Noman Habib as Sheikupura, and Zhalay Sarhadi as Mianwali.

The actors are part of a team led by a chief (el profesor?) who is played by Faysal Qureshi.



As soon as these details were released, netizens could not help but notice the 'uncanny resemblance' the movie seems to have with the Spanish TV series and poke fun at the lack of originality.



Here are some of the most hilarious takes on the upcoming movie:



