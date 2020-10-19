Can't connect right now! retry
Maryam Nawaz not arrested: PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry

Monday Oct 19, 2020

KARACHI: Senior PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Monday clarified that Maryam Nawaz had not been arrested after reports circulated that she had hurriedly left the hotel where she was scheduled to address a press conference.

“Maryam Nawaz has not been arrested,” Talal said in a statement.

He was responding to queries after some media reports claimed that she had been taken into custody after being nominated in a case lodged at Karachi's Brigade Police Station.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also dispelled the rumours that she was taken into custody.

“Fake news reports are being spread about Maryam Nawaz’s arrest,” Aurangzeb said, adding, “the PML-N vice president will address the press conference at around 03:30pm”.

Separately, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani also rejected reports that the PML-N leader has not been arrested.

"There's no truth in reports that Maryam Nawaz is under custody," Ghani tweeted.

Meanwhile, the son of former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair also refuted reports that their house had been 'raided'.

“We had asked the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to surveil the residence," Ahsan Zubair had clarified. 

