October 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,700 at the opening of trading on Wednesday, after the price of precious metal decreased by Rs300 during last day's intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs99,194 at the opening of the trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs90,928 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs106,058.



