Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

October 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,700 at the opening of trading on Wednesday, after the price of precious metal decreased by Rs300 during last day's intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs99,194 at the opening of the trading.

Read more: October 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs90,928 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs106,058.


More From Business:

PSX: Markets sees bullish trend as KSE 100 hovers close to 41,000

PSX: Markets sees bullish trend as KSE 100 hovers close to 41,000
October 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 20

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 20
October 19: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 19: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 19

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 19
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 18

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 18
October 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17
October 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

October 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 16

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 16
PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points

PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 15

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 15

Latest

view all