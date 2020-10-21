'20 years of bliss’: Shahid Afridi pens love-filled note for wife Nadia on wedding anniversary

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, affectionately known as Lala by his cricket fans, celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his better half, Nadia Afridi, on Wednesday.
Read more: Shahid Afridi has chosen THIS name for his newborn daughter
The cricketer, while sharing a few winsome snaps from the day, penned down a heartfelt note for his spouse where he said: "Today marks 20 years of marital bliss; Alhamdulillah blessed to have a life partner so caring, understanding and a wonderful mother to our children."
The beloved batsman also shared how he mistakenly forgot the anniversary. "Despite me forgetting our anniversary today she still forgave me; another one of her beautiful qualities," he added.
Afridi tied the knot with his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi on October 21 and together they have five daughters.