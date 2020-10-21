'20 years of bliss’: Shahid Afridi pens love-filled note for wife Nadia on wedding anniversary

Shahid Khan Afridi celebrating the 20th anniversary with his better half on October 21. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@SAfridiofficial

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, affectionately known as Lala by his cricket fans, celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his better half, Nadia Afridi, on Wednesday.



Read more: Shahid Afridi has chosen THIS name for his newborn daughter

The cricketer, while sharing a few winsome snaps from the day, penned down a heartfelt note for his spouse where he said: "Today marks 20 years of marital bliss; Alhamdulillah blessed to have a life partner so caring, understanding and a wonderful mother to our children."

The beloved batsman also shared how he mistakenly forgot the anniversary. "Despite me forgetting our anniversary today she still forgave me; another one of her beautiful qualities," he added.

Afridi tied the knot with his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi on October 21 and together they have five daughters.

