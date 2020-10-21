Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
'20 years of bliss’: Shahid Afridi pens love-filled note for wife Nadia on wedding anniversary

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Shahid Khan Afridi celebrating the 20th anniversary with his better half on October 21. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@SAfridiofficial

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, affectionately known as Lala by his cricket fans, celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his better half, Nadia Afridi, on Wednesday. 

The cricketer, while sharing a few winsome snaps from the day, penned down a heartfelt note for his spouse where he said: "Today marks 20 years of marital bliss; Alhamdulillah blessed to have a life partner so caring, understanding and a wonderful mother to our children."

The beloved batsman also shared how he mistakenly forgot the anniversary. "Despite me forgetting our anniversary today she still forgave me; another one of her beautiful qualities," he added.

Afridi tied the knot with his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi on October 21 and together they have five daughters.

