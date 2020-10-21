Scott Disick receives flak as he mocks Kourtney Kardashian on social media

Scott Disick received massive backlash from the fans as the model-actor mocked his estranged partner and mother of his three children Kourtney Kardashian over her recent Instagram post.

Kourtney took to her Instagram and shared a sizzling picture of herself, donning an orange and white outfit. The star captioned her post: “I don’t cook, I don’t clean”- a reference to Cardi B’s smash-hit WAP.

Scott Disick, 37 who has three children together with Kourtney, took a jibe at her and made a savage comment on her photo, aiming a light humor.

“That’s for sure!”, wrote Scott.

Fans of Kourtney’s were not exactly thrilled with Scott’s cryptic remark and lashed out at the actor for bashing Kourtney publicly.



One wrote: “Outrageous that you would comment this!”

Others said: “Lol, like you’re a model dad to your kids!” “This isn’t very nice Scott!”

Kourtney, however, seemed to understood the sheepish humor behind Scott’s remark and liked the star’s comment.

Scott and Kourtney’s break-up was an ugly mess for all their fans out there. The two currently co-parent children Mason, Penelope and Reign.