Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Jannat Mirza says she was 'relieved' after TikTok ban in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Pakistan's most-followed TikToker Jannat Mirza poses in this photo. — Instagram

Pakistan's most-followed TikToker Jannat Mirza on Thursday said she was "relieved" after a ban on video-sharing app TikTok was imposed in the country.

Coincidentally, Mirza had amassed 10 million followers on the video-sharing app only a day before the ban.

Jannat Mirza responds to Instagram users. — Instagram

The TikTok star, responding to an Instagram follower who asked her whether she was relieved after the ban or not, said: "han na ofc. [Yes, ofcourse]."

Read more: TikTok says it is 'very pleased' that ban has been overturned, services restored in Pakistan

Mirza has captioned her latest Instagram post as: "Bachpan me akele rehne se dar lagta tha .. aaj ussi akelepan me sakoon milta hai [In my childhood, I felt afraid of being alone, however, now I find peace in this solitude]."

To which, a fan replied: "We were afraid of the dark in childhood, now there is peace in this darkness", with Mirza responding: "JBH [Absolutely]."

TikTok had been banned in Pakistan on October 9 after Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received complaints against it. 

Exclusive — TikTokers angry, devastated; call TikTok ban a blow to creative freedoms

However, after assurances of blocking "all accountants repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality", the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok, was restored in Pakistan on October 19.

More From Pakistan:

Dr Atif Mian announces cancellation of virtual seminar for IBA Karachi students

Dr Atif Mian announces cancellation of virtual seminar for IBA Karachi students
Saeed Ghani to head Sindh govt committee probing Captain Safdar's arrest

Saeed Ghani to head Sindh govt committee probing Captain Safdar's arrest
Report of giving immunity to CPEC Authority chairman 'misleading', planning ministry says

Report of giving immunity to CPEC Authority chairman 'misleading', planning ministry says
5 men allegedly raped a woman for 10 days in Dera Ismail Khan

5 men allegedly raped a woman for 10 days in Dera Ismail Khan
Block accounts involved in smear campaign against Pakistan, PTA tells Twitter

Block accounts involved in smear campaign against Pakistan, PTA tells Twitter
TTP planning terror attacks in Peshawar, Quetta: NACTA

TTP planning terror attacks in Peshawar, Quetta: NACTA
NAB to file another reference against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif

NAB to file another reference against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif
Pakistani politicians slam Twitter's inaction over India peddling fake news about 'Karachi civil war'

Pakistani politicians slam Twitter's inaction over India peddling fake news about 'Karachi civil war'
Watch: CCTV footage of Captain Safdar's arrest

Watch: CCTV footage of Captain Safdar's arrest

Institutions that 'surrounded' IG Sindh's house answer to PM Imran Khan: PML-N's Abbasi

Institutions that 'surrounded' IG Sindh's house answer to PM Imran Khan: PML-N's Abbasi
FO rejects ‘baseless’ report claiming Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan in FATF

FO rejects ‘baseless’ report claiming Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan in FATF
List of PTI candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020

List of PTI candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020

Latest

view all