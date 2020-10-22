Jannat Mirza says she was 'relieved' after TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan's most-followed TikToker Jannat Mirza poses in this photo. — Instagram

Pakistan's most-followed TikToker Jannat Mirza on Thursday said she was "relieved" after a ban on video-sharing app TikTok was imposed in the country.

Coincidentally, Mirza had amassed 10 million followers on the video-sharing app only a day before the ban.

Jannat Mirza responds to Instagram users. — Instagram

The TikTok star, responding to an Instagram follower who asked her whether she was relieved after the ban or not, said: "han na ofc. [Yes, ofcourse]."

Read more: TikTok says it is 'very pleased' that ban has been overturned, services restored in Pakistan

Mirza has captioned her latest Instagram post as: "Bachpan me akele rehne se dar lagta tha .. aaj ussi akelepan me sakoon milta hai [In my childhood, I felt afraid of being alone, however, now I find peace in this solitude]."

To which, a fan replied: "We were afraid of the dark in childhood, now there is peace in this darkness", with Mirza responding: "JBH [Absolutely]."



TikTok had been banned in Pakistan on October 9 after Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received complaints against it.

Exclusive — TikTokers angry, devastated; call TikTok ban a blow to creative freedoms

However, after assurances of blocking "all accountants repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality", the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok, was restored in Pakistan on October 19.