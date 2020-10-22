Jannat Mirza says she was 'relieved' after TikTok ban in Pakistan

Thursday Oct 22, 2020
Pakistan's most-followed TikToker Jannat Mirza on Thursday said she was "relieved" after a ban on video-sharing app TikTok was imposed in the country.
Coincidentally, Mirza had amassed 10 million followers on the video-sharing app only a day before the ban.
The TikTok star, responding to an Instagram follower who asked her whether she was relieved after the ban or not, said: "han na ofc. [Yes, ofcourse]."
Mirza has captioned her latest Instagram post as: "Bachpan me akele rehne se dar lagta tha .. aaj ussi akelepan me sakoon milta hai [In my childhood, I felt afraid of being alone, however, now I find peace in this solitude]."
To which, a fan replied: "We were afraid of the dark in childhood, now there is peace in this darkness", with Mirza responding: "JBH [Absolutely]."
TikTok had been banned in Pakistan on October 9 after Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received complaints against it.
However, after assurances of blocking "all accountants repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality", the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok, was restored in Pakistan on October 19.