EU ambassadors meet PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, talk 'current developments'

Twitter/Androulla Kaminara (@AKaminara)/via Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the European Union's (EU) ambassadors met PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday, the group's diplomat here in the federal capital said.

In a post on Twitter, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said: "Today the #EU Ambassadors had the opportunity to discuss w Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on his assessment of current developments".



A day earlier, Kaminara was part of a virtual launch event for the €50 million EU-funded Growth for Rural Advancement & Sustainable Progress (GRASP) programme.

The programme "will focus on strengthening SMEs & small agribusiness in Sindh & Balochistan", the EU Delegation to Pakistan wrote on its Twitter account.

Abbasi, on the other hand, had lashed out at Prime Minister Imran for being "responsible" for the episode that led to PML-N leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan's arrest.



Read more: Abbasi says institutions that 'surrounded' IG Sindh's house answer to PM Imran

The former premier had said the instructions for the arrest "could only have been given by the country’s prime minister". Reiterating the party’s stance that the inspector-general of police for Sindh was “pressurised” into filing a case against Capt Safdar, he had said the federation “attacked” the province.



Prior to that, he had said he would try to register a case against PM Imran based on the allegations made on TV by former director-general of FIA Bashir Memon.