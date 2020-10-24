Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande's new song 'Positions' a subtle attack at ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

The lyrics of Ariana Grande's song have fans convinced she is throwing shade at ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande took the world by storm after she released her new presidential track Positions on Friday.

Although the song pictures Ariana in full glory, what has caught the attention of many is how the lyrics somehow throw shade at her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In the song showcasing the White House, Ariana talks about her romance with new beau Dalton Gomez, while calling out Pete.

"Heaven sent you to me," Ariana sings. "I'm just hoping I don't repeat history."

She then lets the syllable "peat" hang on its own, making some fans think it was subtle shade at the Saturday Night Live comedian.

"Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history," one fan noted.

Meanwhile another one quipped that the songstress didn't have to frame the lyrics like that, writing, "I don't re * long [expletive] pause* peat (PETE) history."

This is not the first time Ariana has shaded Pete in her songs.

She had earlier mentioned the SNL cast member in hit track Thank u, next, along with naming a few other famous exes.

On the song, she sang, "Even almost got married, and to Pete I'm so thankful."

More From Entertainment:

Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Was Princess Diana coerced into sitting down for bombshell tell-all with 'BBC Panorama?'

Was Princess Diana coerced into sitting down for bombshell tell-all with 'BBC Panorama?'
Sofia Richie's family breathes sigh of relief as she moves on from Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's family breathes sigh of relief as she moves on from Scott Disick

Priyanka Chopra credits quarantine for bringing her and Nick Jonas closer

Priyanka Chopra credits quarantine for bringing her and Nick Jonas closer

Queen Elizabeth's coronation filled with chaos and panic because of Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth's coronation filled with chaos and panic because of Prince Charles

Jennifer Aniston makes direct hit at Kanye West urging fans not to vote for him

Jennifer Aniston makes direct hit at Kanye West urging fans not to vote for him

Meghan Markle drives a wedge between Prince Harry and royal family?

Meghan Markle drives a wedge between Prince Harry and royal family?
'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan's mesmerising pics will cast a magic on you: See Pics

'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan's mesmerising pics will cast a magic on you: See Pics
Boxer Amir Khan's house gets police visit after a mysterious call

Boxer Amir Khan's house gets police visit after a mysterious call
Tom Hanks got Covid-19 from Borat?

Tom Hanks got Covid-19 from Borat?
Prince William, Queen to decide Meghan, Harry's fate in their absence, royal expert

Prince William, Queen to decide Meghan, Harry's fate in their absence, royal expert

Latest

view all