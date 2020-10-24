Ariana Grande's new song 'Positions' a subtle attack at ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson?

The lyrics of Ariana Grande's song have fans convinced she is throwing shade at ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande took the world by storm after she released her new presidential track Positions on Friday.

Although the song pictures Ariana in full glory, what has caught the attention of many is how the lyrics somehow throw shade at her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In the song showcasing the White House, Ariana talks about her romance with new beau Dalton Gomez, while calling out Pete.

"Heaven sent you to me," Ariana sings. "I'm just hoping I don't repeat history."

She then lets the syllable "peat" hang on its own, making some fans think it was subtle shade at the Saturday Night Live comedian.

"Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history," one fan noted.

Meanwhile another one quipped that the songstress didn't have to frame the lyrics like that, writing, "I don't re * long [expletive] pause* peat (PETE) history."

This is not the first time Ariana has shaded Pete in her songs.

She had earlier mentioned the SNL cast member in hit track Thank u, next, along with naming a few other famous exes.

On the song, she sang, "Even almost got married, and to Pete I'm so thankful."