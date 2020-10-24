PPP will make Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutionally recognised province: Bilawal

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing supporters in Skardu district. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell

GHANCHE: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday promised to make Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutionally recognised province.

Addressing party workers in the region's Ghanche district, he said: "We will definitely make Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutional province of Pakistan."



Bilawal claimed that PPP has established the highest number of educational institutions and hospitals in the country.



Taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the PTI has a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last seven years but "not even one new hospital was established there".



Continuing to criticise PM Imran, he said a promise had been made in 2018 to make the province of South Punjab but that too could not be fulfilled.

The PPP chairman said as a result of the government's "failed policies", labourers, peasants and all sections of society are protesting against the government.

Later, while speaking to supporters in Skardu, he said: "We have to save Gilgit-Baltistan from Imran Khan. We have to save the future of your children," said Bilawal.



Urging residents to vote for PPP in the upcoming elections, he vowed that his party, the PPP, would get the people of Gilgit-Baltistan their due rights.





