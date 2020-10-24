Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

PPP will make Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutionally recognised province: Bilawal

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing supporters in Skardu district. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell

GHANCHE: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday promised to make Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutionally recognised province.

Addressing party workers in the region's Ghanche district, he said: "We will definitely make Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutional province of Pakistan."

Bilawal claimed that PPP has established the highest number of educational institutions and hospitals in the country.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the PTI has a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last seven years but "not even one new hospital was established there".

Continuing to criticise PM Imran, he said a promise had been made in 2018 to make the province of South Punjab but that too could not be fulfilled.

The PPP chairman said as a result of the government's "failed policies", labourers, peasants and all sections of society are protesting against the government.

Later, while speaking to supporters in Skardu, he said: "We have to save Gilgit-Baltistan from Imran Khan. We have to save the future of your children," said Bilawal.

Urging residents to vote for PPP in the upcoming elections, he vowed that his party, the PPP, would get the people of Gilgit-Baltistan their due rights.


More From Pakistan:

158 Pakistani peacekeepers sacrificed lives for global peace, DG ISPR says on UN's anniversary

158 Pakistani peacekeepers sacrificed lives for global peace, DG ISPR says on UN's anniversary

PM Imran Khan tells interior ministry to stay in touch with Sindh govt on Geo News reporter's disappearance

PM Imran Khan tells interior ministry to stay in touch with Sindh govt on Geo News reporter's disappearance
Maryam Nawaz says PML-N has 'broken the shackles of fear'

Maryam Nawaz says PML-N has 'broken the shackles of fear'
‘I love Pakistan’: Ertuğrul's Aliyar Bey plans to visit country soon

‘I love Pakistan’: Ertuğrul's Aliyar Bey plans to visit country soon
Pakistan seeks Nawaz Sharif’s deportation from London exploring new grounds

Pakistan seeks Nawaz Sharif’s deportation from London exploring new grounds
Those who live in London don't know about problems of poor Pakistanis: PM Imran Khan

Those who live in London don't know about problems of poor Pakistanis: PM Imran Khan
Maryam Nawaz celebrates birthday onboard Lahore-Quetta flight

Maryam Nawaz celebrates birthday onboard Lahore-Quetta flight
Pakistan records highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases after three months

Pakistan records highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases after three months
WHO mission reviews lessons learnt from Pakistan’s COVID-19 response

WHO mission reviews lessons learnt from Pakistan’s COVID-19 response
PM Imran Khan appoints Raoof Hasan as special assistant on information

PM Imran Khan appoints Raoof Hasan as special assistant on information
BRT bus service restored after hiatus of over a month

BRT bus service restored after hiatus of over a month
PM Imran Khan says revival of industrial sector govt’s top priority

PM Imran Khan says revival of industrial sector govt’s top priority

Latest

view all