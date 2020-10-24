Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

PSL 2020 matches to be organised 'in best possible manner': CM Sindh

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conference in Karachi. — APP/Files

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has assured people the provincial government will organise the remaining four T20 matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the "best possible manner" in Karachi.

He said that the government of Sindh had earlier played an impressive role in organising the cricket contest in the city and now, once again, it is ready to host matches of the mega event.

The chief minister extended his government's full cooperation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in holding the PSL matches.

He expressed hope that safety protocols for COVID-19 will be followed during the matches.

Shah further expressed the Sindh government's willingness to also host international matches.

The PSL matches will be played at Karachi's National Stadium on November 14, 15, and 17.

More From Sports:

UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje: Live updates for MMA blockbuster fight

UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje: Live updates for MMA blockbuster fight
Khabib vs Gaethje: What time is the UFC 254 fight in Pakistan?

Khabib vs Gaethje: What time is the UFC 254 fight in Pakistan?
Khabib vs Gaethje: How to watch UFC 254 live

Khabib vs Gaethje: How to watch UFC 254 live
Khabib vs Gaethje: MMA world set for blockbuster fight tonight at UFC 254

Khabib vs Gaethje: MMA world set for blockbuster fight tonight at UFC 254
Kapil Dev's condition improving after going through coronary angioplasty

Kapil Dev's condition improving after going through coronary angioplasty

‘If it wasn’t for Miandad, there would never have been Wasim Akram’: Former skipper takes us back to 1984

‘If it wasn’t for Miandad, there would never have been Wasim Akram’: Former skipper takes us back to 1984
Lahore to miss Pak vs Zim, PSL2020 action due to smog, matches shifted to Rawalpindi, Karachi

Lahore to miss Pak vs Zim, PSL2020 action due to smog, matches shifted to Rawalpindi, Karachi

India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffers heart attack
Boxer Amir Khan declines offer to join Pakistani politics

Boxer Amir Khan declines offer to join Pakistani politics
Skardu becomes world's highest baseball field

Skardu becomes world's highest baseball field
Pakistani players tested negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series: PCB

Pakistani players tested negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series: PCB
We are here to win, says Zimbabwe all-rounder Chigumbura

We are here to win, says Zimbabwe all-rounder Chigumbura

Latest

view all