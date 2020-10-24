Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
Flashback: When Donald Trump said Eminem deserves his vote

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Eminem is a staunch opponents of US President Donald Trump who is seeking a second term in the White House in the upcoming US election.

The Detroit rapper slammed the Republican leader in his lyrical verbal tirade a year after Trump was elected as the president.

Shortly after Slim Shady released his diss track, an old video of Trump  giving an endorsement speech for the musician at the 2004 "Shady National Convention."

"When the shady party called and told me there is there's going to a convention, I said it's got to be a really big one and it's got to be right here in New York because this is the best city anywhere in the world.

Am I right? Of course I am right. I am always right. I am Donald Trump I am always right. I know a winner when I see one. And Donald Trump is telling You. Right Now. Slim Shady is a winner. He's got brains. He's got guts, and he's got Donald Trump's vote.

The event was organized by MTV to celebrate Eminem's new satellite radio channel.

