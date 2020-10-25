Can't connect right now! retry
Khabib retirement: Social media lavishes praise on Russian MMA fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov holds his UFC title at a news conference. Photo: AFP

Social media couldn't help but heap praise on Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov Sunday after he announced retiring from the sport, shortly after beating his American opponent Justin Gaethje.

Needless to say, thousands of people took to social media to show their love and adulation for the Russian brawler, who remained victorious in all the 29 fights he fought throughout his career.

Megan Olivi described his last performance in the ring as a "masterful, skilled, beautifully well rounded" fight.

Fatima was of the view that Khabib was "honoured by Islam".

Hashim Rizwan Butt drew parallels between Khabib and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Another user was apt in his choice of words, stating how "29 men tried, 29 men failed".

One Twitter user said that Khabib was the number one "pound-for-pound" fighter of the UFC.

Shortly after defeating his American opponent, Khabib announced he was leaving his gloves in the Octagon.

"Today, I want to say it was my last fight [...] If I give my word, I have to follow this," Khabib had said.

Khabib had earlier said that he plans to train MMA fighters back in Russia in his post-fight career.

