Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC with a professional record of 29-0 after beating Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi, on October 25, 2020. — Twitter/ESPN

Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from UFC right after defeating United States’ Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Sunday.

"Today, I want to say it was my last fight [...] If I give my word, I have to follow this," Khabib said as he announced his retirement.

Khabib had earlier said that he plans to train MMA fighters back in Russia in his post-fight career.

The legendary fighter retires with a professional record of 29-0.