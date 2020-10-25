Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed

On the left: Pakistan actress Hira Mani. On the right: Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov

Pakistani actress Hira Mani on Saturday expressed her happiness over Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje.



In an Instagram post, Mani wrote: "Alhamdulillah, Khabib The Eagle. 29-0," a reference to the undefeated record of the Russian brawler.



In another Instagram post, she posted a few pictures of Khabib and mentioned her joy at the Russian fighter maintaining his undefeated record against his American challenger.



Khabib announced his retirement from UFC right after defeating United States’ Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Sunday.

"Today, I want to say it was my last fight [...] If I give my word, I have to follow this," Khabib had said as he announced the decision.

Khabib had earlier said that he plans to train MMA fighters back in Russia in his post-fight career.