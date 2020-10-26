Can't connect right now! retry
Fact-check: Pogba hasn't quit France team after Macron's anti-Islam remarks

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 30, 2019 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts. — Reuters/Files

Social media reports and a few publications claimed that Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba had quit his national team following French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic comments.

The claims were made on Twitter here, here here, here, here.

The same claim was also made here, here, here, and here.

However, soon after the claims of his retirement made rounds on the internet, the footballer rubbished all such reports, including British tabloid The Sun's.

Paul Pogba reacts to claims of his retirements on Instagram. 

French President Macron is being criticised, with protests taking place in several cities across the world after he accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to condone cartoons depicting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

His comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from a junior high school where he taught - some 40 kilometres northwest of Paris in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

The teacher had shown cartoons disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to media reports. 

