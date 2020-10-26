Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

US election 2020 tightens as Trump leads Biden with 48% to 47% approval ratings: survey

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

United States President Donald Trump (Left) and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. — AFP/Files

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump's approval ratings have gone up to 48% as the November 15 presidential election nears, according to the Rasmussen Reports' survey.

Trump is neck-and-neck with his rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, as the latter's approval stands at 47%, the survey said.

"The latest national telephone and online survey finds Trump edging Biden 48% to 47% among likely US Voters. 3% prefer some other candidate, while 2% remain undecided," the statement said.

US Election 2020: What questions are Americans asking Google?

According to the statement, last Wednesday, Biden held a 49% to 46% lead, but the race has been tightening since early October.

"This is the first time Trump has been ahead since mid-September," said the survey.

Trump earns 84% support among Republicans. Biden has 77% of the Democrats' votes.

US Election 2020: Joe Biden reveals details about his physical and mental fitness

The survey of 1,500 likely voters was conducted on October 21-22, and 25, while the margin of the sampling error is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. 

Moreover, Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday showed that 52% of the likely US voters approve of Trump’s job performance, however, 46% disapproved of it.

"The latest figures include 41% who strongly approve of the job Trump is doing and 43% who strongly disapprove," the statement read.

