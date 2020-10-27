Rs7,500 prize bond draw: November 2, 2020 - List of draw 84

Rs7,500 prize bond draw is scheduled to be held on Monday in Karachi. File photo

KARACHI: The 84th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs7,500, will held in Karachi on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs15 million while three prizes of Rs5 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs93,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

The results of the prize bond will be published on Geo.tv as well.