Tuesday Oct 27 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 27

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Currency rates in Pakistan: On Monday, the buying rate of USD to PKR was 162 while it was sold at Rs 163. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Tuesday, October, 27, October.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuying Selling
Australian Dollar113
115.5
Canadian Dollar121
123
China Yuan24.05
24.2
Euro189
191.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42.5
43
UAE Dirham43.7
44.2 
UK Pound Sterling208.5
212.5
US Dollar160.5
161.5


