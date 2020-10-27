USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 27

Currency rates in Pakistan: On Monday, the buying rate of USD to PKR was 162 while it was sold at Rs 163. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Tuesday, October, 27, October.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 113

115.5

Canadian Dollar 121

123

China Yuan 24.05

24.2

Euro 189

191.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42.5

43

UAE Dirham 43.7

44.2

UK Pound Sterling 208.5

212.5

US Dollar 160.5

161.5





