Monday Oct 26 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 26

Monday Oct 26, 2020

On Sunday, the buying rate of USD to PKR was 162 while it was sold at Rs 163 

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Monday, October, 26, October.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar 
113.5
116 
Canadian Dollar 
122.5 
124.5 
China Yuan 
24.0524.2
Euro
191.5 
194
Japanese Yen 
1.55
1.58 
Saudi Riyal 
42.8 
43.3 
UAE Dirham 
44
44.5
UK Pound sterling 
212
216
US Dollar 
162
163


