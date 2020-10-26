USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 26

On Sunday, the buying rate of USD to PKR was 162 while it was sold at Rs 163

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Monday, October, 26, October.



The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar

113.5

116

Canadian Dollar

122.5

124.5

China Yuan

24.05 24.2

Euro

191.5

194 Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

42.8

43.3

UAE Dirham

44

44.5

UK Pound sterling

212

216

US Dollar

162

163





