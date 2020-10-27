Weather in Pakistan: Dry spell likely to persist

ISLAMABAD: Dry spell is likely to persist in most parts of Pakistan with the weather is expected to be hot in southern parts of the country during the day and cold in the northern areas, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD also said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.



Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

However, light rain is expected in north of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. The PMD has also forecast snowfall over the mountains.

Furthermore, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country on Monday.