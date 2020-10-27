Here's how you can create a WhatsApp business account

Popular messaging service WhatsApp launched its business version in 2018 and recently the Facebook-owned messenger announced that it will be charging its business customers for some of the services it offers.

The WhatsApp Business feature allows small and medium businesses to chat with customers, provide support and sell products directly.

If you’re a business owner and are looking to download the business version of the app then you need to follow these simple steps:

Go on Google Play Store and download the WhatsApp Business app

Verify your business phone number

Restore your backup if you want to

Set your business name

Expand your business profile by tapping the More Options section. Go on settings and make the necessary changes.

Some important things to note: