Here's how you can create a WhatsApp business account

Popular messaging service WhatsApp launched its business version in 2018 and recently the Facebook-owned messenger announced that it will be charging its business customers for some of the services it offers.
The WhatsApp Business feature allows small and medium businesses to chat with customers, provide support and sell products directly.
Also read: WhatsApp working on bringing audio, video calls to desktop version
If you’re a business owner and are looking to download the business version of the app then you need to follow these simple steps:
- Go on Google Play Store and download the WhatsApp Business app
- Verify your business phone number
- Restore your backup if you want to
- Set your business name
- Expand your business profile by tapping the More Options section. Go on settings and make the necessary changes.
Some important things to note:
- WhatsApp allows users with their existing WhatsApp Messenger account to migrate their accounts, including chat history and media, to their new WhatsApp Business account.
- Please note that the WhatsApp also does not allow you to migrate your chat history back to WhatsApp Messenger if you decide to stop using WhatsApp Business app.
- You can use both the WhatsApp Business app and WhatsApp Messenger simultaneously as long as the accounts are linked to different phone numbers. It's not possible to have one phone number linked to both apps at the same time.