Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

BECA military deal: India's nuclear force expansion to have 'serious repercussions', says Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

U.S. Secretary of Defense Esper visits India, shakes hands with Indian Defence Minister Amit Shah. Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan warned the world on Wednesday that India's expansion of its nuclear forces will have "serious repercussions" for peace and stability in South Asia.

Islamabad was reacting to the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) which was inked between the United States and India today.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan had time and again highlighted how provision of advanced military hardware, technologies and knowledge to India will have serious repercussions for peace in South Asia.

According to the deal, India and the US have agreed to share military information and strengthen their defence partnership.

Pakistan highlighted how the recent "unprecedented rate of missile tests" that were conducted by India were a manifestation of the dangerous Indian conventional and nuclear military build-ups.

"It again corroborates concerns expressed by several international experts on the military spin-offs of conducting high technology trade with India, which has not only eroded the international norms but has also resulted in negatively affecting the strategic stability in South Asia," said Chaudhri in a statement.

He added that these developments clearly negate the argument that India’s mainstreaming in the international export control regimes will further the non-proliferation objectives of these regimes.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi coronavirus update: City reports 250 new cases in single day

Karachi coronavirus update: City reports 250 new cases in single day
BIEK announces HSC 2nd year commerce results

BIEK announces HSC 2nd year commerce results
PMC issues 'important' clarifications for foreign medical graduates

PMC issues 'important' clarifications for foreign medical graduates
Second coronavirus wave has begun in Pakistan, strict restrictions inevitable: Dr Faisal Sultan

Second coronavirus wave has begun in Pakistan, strict restrictions inevitable: Dr Faisal Sultan
'Incompetent' PTI govt failing miserably everywhere be it IMF, FATF: Sherry Rehman

'Incompetent' PTI govt failing miserably everywhere be it IMF, FATF: Sherry Rehman
Islamabad Family Winter Festival to begin from Oct 30

Islamabad Family Winter Festival to begin from Oct 30
Karachi police officer arrested for beating young man to a bloody pulp

Karachi police officer arrested for beating young man to a bloody pulp
Chiniot university gang-rape: Second suspect arrested, third granted interim bail

Chiniot university gang-rape: Second suspect arrested, third granted interim bail
Bill on paternity leaves for fathers approved by NA body

Bill on paternity leaves for fathers approved by NA body
Reduced syllabus for Classes 11, 12: Sindh notifies condensed syllabus

Reduced syllabus for Classes 11, 12: Sindh notifies condensed syllabus
Sindh, Punjab on high alert after Peshawar bomb blast

Sindh, Punjab on high alert after Peshawar bomb blast
COVID-19 test positivity rate high in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

COVID-19 test positivity rate high in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

Latest

view all