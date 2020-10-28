How many nepotism kids have been stabbed, raped and killed, asks Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut waves to her fans. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again invited controversy by taking aim at "nepotism kids" as she reacted to the stabbing of TV actress Malvi Malhotra.



"This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?" tweeted Kangana on Tuesday.



In a follow-up tweet, the actress reached out to Malhotra, offering her assistance if she needed it.



"Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekhaji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith," she tweeted.



