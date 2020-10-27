Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Indian actress stabbed thrice for refusing marriage proposal

Indian actress Malvi Malhotra poses for a picture. Photo: India TV News

An Indian actress has been stabbed thrice in Mumbai after she turned down a marriage proposal from a friend, according to Indian media.

TV actress Malvi Malhotra was stabbed once in the abdomen and twice in both arms on Monday allegedly by a man identified as Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh.

Malhotra is recovering in a Mumbai hospital, police said, adding that the actress had been attacked after she turned down a marriage proposal from Singh.

Indian actress Malvi Malhotra pictured in an area surrounded by fields. Photo: Facebook

Police said the actress had revealed that she and Singh had been friends for over a year. However, Malhotra said she stopped speaking to him when he proposed marriage to her and she rejected it.

In her statement to the police, Malhotra said she was stabbed a day after returning from Dubai. The actress was on her way to her home after returning from a cafe in North Mumbai's Versova area when Singh arrived in an Audi and allegedly stopped her.

"I do not want to talk to you. Why have you been stalking me? Don't follow me," Malhotra reportedly told Singh, rejecting his advances.

Police said that the actress complained that Singh stabbed her three times and fled. 

The crime took place under the Versova police's jurisdiction (western suburban Mumbai). A case of attempt to murder and stalking has been filed against him. We have started the process to arrest the accused," Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya said.

The actress has worked in the TV series Udaan and the movie Hotel Milan.

