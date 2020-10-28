PMC announces MDCAT exemption criteria for foreign students

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday announced an important announcement for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) Exemption Criteria for foreign students for 2020-2021.



“It was decided that in order to qualify for admission for the 2021 Session only SAT II results can be used instead of the MDCAT,” said the PMC on its official website.

The PMC said the weightage of the different subjects would be taken into consideration as follows:

1. Biology: 40%

2. Chemistry:35%

3. Physics:25%

The notification states that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SAT I has not been conducted universally in 2020. Therefore, English shall be an exempted subject to those students who have completed their HSSC/High School program from an institution/country where the medium of teaching is English.



