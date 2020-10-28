Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Kim Kardashian berated over massive birthday bash amid rising COVID-19 cases

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

American supermodel and reality TV star Kim Kardashian had recently taken over headlines for her lavish 40th birthday celebration.

While many were left entirely awe-struck by the model’s mega-celebration with everything designed till perfection, a number of fans were irked about her breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had taken her closest friends and family to a private island to celebrate her birthday and had also clarified that the guests had gone through thorough health screening before they boarded her private jet.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," said Kardashian as she shared the photos on her social media.

However, the backlash continued, as one user wrote: "Brilliant observation! This kind of vacation is out of reach for most people COVID-19 or no COVID-19.”

"Very selfish when people are dying and loosing [sic.] their jobs. Also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior,” added another user.

“I love how the elite don’t have to social distance OR wear masks. called it #hypocrites,” chimed in another.

