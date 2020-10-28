Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle puts an end to speculations about UK return as she seeks delay to trial

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Meghan Markle has filed an application in a London court, seeking delay to the trial of her case against Mail On Sunday, according to British media reports.

The reports said that the Duchess of Sussex, who is currently living in the United States with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie, has requested the court to push back the hearing to a later date.

Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Last month Meghan lost the  skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against the  newspaper after London’s High Court ruled the paper could amend its case ahead of a trial next year.

British tabloids were speculating that the former actress would return to the UK later this year to attend the trial in January.

The reports said the Duchess was likely to return in December because she  will have to self-quarantine before attending the trial.

