Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta

Adele shut down the romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta as the pop star told fans she's a '(single) cat lady.'

Pop star Adele broke the silence on romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta as the singer told fans she is a '(single) cat lady.

Earlier, it was reported hat things were 'heating up' between Adele and Skepta, one year after the musicians were first linked.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 32-year-old singer shut down the romance rumours as she told fans she's a '(single) cat lady.'

The 'Hello' hitmaker, alongside a photograph of herself on Saturday Night Live, praised all those involved in her hit hosting gig, before ensuring she not-so-subtly confirmed her relationship status.

Previously, it was reported that both the stars were spending quality time together around the London neighborhood.

It comes after Adele and Skepta, 38, were seen enjoying a night out in east London last month.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that things were 'heating up' between Adele and Skepta, who were first linked in September 2019 following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele, 32, and Skepta, 38, made headlines last year when she helped celebrate his 37th birthday. The singer and the rapper have been friends for years too as Skepta revealed in a 2016 interview when he said she texts him a lot to see how he's doing.

Adele's been single since early 2019, when she and her husband of 7 years, Simon Konecki, announced they had split up. Adele filed for a divorce a few months later in September.

Both Adele and Skepta have children from their previous relationships too. She and Konecki have an 8-year-old son, Angelo ... and he has a 2-year-old daughter named River.

Adele's been making headlines in 2020 for her remarkable weight loss -- something she recently joked about on 'SNL' -- but now ... there's something else to talk about.