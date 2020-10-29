Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Adele shut down the romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta as the pop star told fans she's a '(single) cat lady.'

Pop star Adele broke the silence on romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta as the singer told fans she is a '(single) cat lady.

Earlier, it was reported hat things were 'heating up' between Adele and Skepta, one year after the musicians were first linked.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 32-year-old singer shut down the romance rumours as she told fans she's a '(single) cat lady.'

The 'Hello' hitmaker, alongside a photograph of herself on Saturday Night Live, praised all those involved in her hit hosting gig, before ensuring she not-so-subtly confirmed her relationship status. 

Previously, it was reported that both the stars were spending quality time together around the London neighborhood.

It comes after Adele and Skepta, 38, were seen enjoying a night out in east London last month.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that things were 'heating up' between Adele and Skepta, who were first linked in September 2019 following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele, 32, and Skepta, 38, made headlines last year when she helped celebrate his 37th birthday. The singer and the rapper have been friends for years too as Skepta revealed in a 2016 interview when he said she texts him a lot to see how he's doing.

Adele's been single since early 2019, when she and her husband of 7 years, Simon Konecki, announced they had split up. Adele filed for a divorce a few months later in September.

Both Adele and Skepta have children from their previous relationships too. She and Konecki have an 8-year-old son, Angelo ... and he has a 2-year-old daughter named River.

Adele's been making headlines in 2020 for her remarkable weight loss -- something she recently joked about on 'SNL' -- but now ... there's something else to talk about.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together
Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening

Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'wonderful' speeches about US election lauded as 'civic duty'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'wonderful' speeches about US election lauded as 'civic duty'
Princess Eugenie made jaw-dropping sacrifices for Meghan Markle because of Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie made jaw-dropping sacrifices for Meghan Markle because of Prince Harry
Gwen Stefani's diamond ring cost Blake Shelton a hefty price: Find out

Gwen Stefani's diamond ring cost Blake Shelton a hefty price: Find out
Kylie Jenner admits being obsessed with having second child: 'I want more so bad'

Kylie Jenner admits being obsessed with having second child: 'I want more so bad'
'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo reveals show might end by the end of this year

'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo reveals show might end by the end of this year
Khloe Kardashian opens up about harrowing battle with COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian opens up about harrowing battle with COVID-19

Usman Mukhtar contracts coronavirus, requests fans to pray for recovery

Usman Mukhtar contracts coronavirus, requests fans to pray for recovery
Khloe Kardashian turns off Instagram comments as she shares pictures from latest trip with family

Khloe Kardashian turns off Instagram comments as she shares pictures from latest trip with family

Latest

view all