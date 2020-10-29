Turkey Republic Day: PM Imran Khan extends warm felicitations, says Turks 'indispensable partners'

President Erdogan and PM Imran Khan during a meeting in Islamabad. — Twitter/PakPMO/Files

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended warm felicitations to the Turkish nation and its leadership on their 97th Republic Day.



On Oct 29, 1923, commander of the War of Independence Mustafa Kemal Ataturk officially proclaimed Turkey's status as a republic and got elected as its first president, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a congratulatory message on Twitter, PM Imran Khan said: "Warm fecilitations to leadership and people of Turkey on 97th Republic Day. Our forefathers stood by Turkish people in their glorious struggle against forces of imperialism."

"In contemporary times, our two countries remain indispensable partners. Long live Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood," the prime minister added.



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also congratulated the Turkish people and government on the occasion.

"The historic brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkey is without parallel, standing shoulder to shoulder in support now and in future," FM Qureshi said.



Pakistan 'second home' says Erdogan



In a visit earlier this year, Turkish President Erdogan had said that he considered Pakistan his "second home", thanking Pakistanis for their warm welcome during his two-day visit to the country.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy brotherly ties, with Ankara supporting Islamabad's stance on India-occupied Kashmir, among other matters.

In the recent Azerbaijan and Armenia clash, both Pakistan and Turkey have voiced strong support for Azerbaijan, inviting praise from the Azerbaijani people.