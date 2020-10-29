Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Turkey Republic Day: PM Imran Khan extends warm felicitations, says Turks 'indispensable partners'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

President Erdogan and PM Imran Khan during a meeting in Islamabad. — Twitter/PakPMO/Files

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended warm felicitations to the Turkish nation and its leadership on their 97th Republic Day.

On Oct 29, 1923, commander of the War of Independence Mustafa Kemal Ataturk officially proclaimed Turkey's status as a republic and got elected as its first president, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a congratulatory message on Twitter, PM Imran Khan said: "Warm fecilitations to leadership and people of Turkey on 97th Republic Day. Our forefathers stood by Turkish people in their glorious struggle against forces of imperialism."

"In contemporary times, our two countries remain indispensable partners. Long live Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood," the prime minister added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also congratulated the Turkish people and government on the occasion.

"The historic brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkey is without parallel, standing shoulder to shoulder in support now and in future," FM Qureshi said.

Pakistan 'second home' says Erdogan

In a visit earlier this year, Turkish President Erdogan had said that he considered Pakistan his "second home", thanking Pakistanis for their warm welcome during his two-day visit to the country.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy brotherly ties, with Ankara supporting Islamabad's stance on India-occupied Kashmir, among other matters.

In the recent Azerbaijan and Armenia clash, both Pakistan and Turkey have voiced strong support for Azerbaijan, inviting praise from the Azerbaijani people.

More From World:

Vampire bats observe social distancing when they are sick: study

Vampire bats observe social distancing when they are sick: study
Sargodha woman says husband sold her for Rs5,000 to friends who gang-raped her for 21 days

Sargodha woman says husband sold her for Rs5,000 to friends who gang-raped her for 21 days
Ehsaas scholarship: HEC extends undergraduate programme form submission deadline

Ehsaas scholarship: HEC extends undergraduate programme form submission deadline
Indian attack never materialised because Pakistan had warned of crippling response: Asad Umar

Indian attack never materialised because Pakistan had warned of crippling response: Asad Umar
Coronavirus: Wearing masks made mandatory in Karachi District Central

Coronavirus: Wearing masks made mandatory in Karachi District Central
DG ISPR press conference: Controversy over Abhinandan's release 'highly regrettable'

DG ISPR press conference: Controversy over Abhinandan's release 'highly regrettable'
French consulate in Jeddah: Saudi arrested for attacking guard in suspected stabbing

French consulate in Jeddah: Saudi arrested for attacking guard in suspected stabbing
'China to promote Taiwan's reunification with mainland'

'China to promote Taiwan's reunification with mainland'
Coronavirus deaths in Sindh increased during October

Coronavirus deaths in Sindh increased during October
Watch: WWF team spots two large pods of dolphins in Pakistani waters

Watch: WWF team spots two large pods of dolphins in Pakistani waters

France terrorist attack: Three dead in Nice stabbing spree, threat level raised to highest

France terrorist attack: Three dead in Nice stabbing spree, threat level raised to highest
Jannat Mirza says 'no competition' on TikTok

Jannat Mirza says 'no competition' on TikTok

Latest

view all