Thursday Oct 29 2020
Web Desk

International Internet Day: Which country has the fastest internet?

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

An internet cable is seen at a server room in this picture illustration taken in Warsaw January 24, 2012. — Reuters/Files

The internet has made our lives unquestionable easier and broken down countless barriers in communications, trade, commerce, education networking and many other fields that were previously difficult to achieve.

The world's first electronic message was sent on this day in 1969, after which October 29 is celebrated as International Internet Day every year. The credit for this historic feat goes to Charlie Klein, a student at the University of California, who etched his name in history by sending out the first electronic message in the world.

But do you know which country has the fastest internet in the world?

According to the global broadband speed test Ookla, the average fixed broadband internet speed in the world in September was recorded at 85.73 MB per second, while the mobile internet speed was clocked at 35.96 MB per second.

Meanwhile, Singapore topped the list of fixed broadband internet speeds in September 2020, with an average speed of 226.6 MB per second per user, while South Korea topped the mobile internet list with an average speed of 121 MB per second. 


