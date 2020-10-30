Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Turkey earthquake: Watch horrified online-streamer run for his life after strong jolts

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

A live streamer scared to death after experiencing horrific tremors. Photo: Twitter 

The video of a live-streamer leaving his recording on and running for his life after feeling a frightening 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on Friday afternoon, has gone viral on the internet.

The boy can be seen in the video, live-streaming when the entire room starts shaking due to the strong quake.

Read more: Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help

The video, which has gone viral on social media, could not be independently verified. It was tweeted by a news outlet by the name of SV News.

Screaming at once and throwing away his headphones, the live-streamer calls out to someone before bolting from the room.

So far, four people have been reported dead in the earthquake with a Turkish official claiming that 20 buildings collapsed due to the 7.0-magnitude earthquake.

The strong quakes have been felt in Athens and Istanbul too while media reports claim the worst-affected remains the Izmir province.

The epicentre was some 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, said Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The U.S. Geological Survey said the depth was 10 km and that the epicentre was 33.5 km off Turkey's coast.

Residents of the Greek island of Samos, which has a population of about 45,000, were urged to stay away from coastal areas, Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece's organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greece's Skai TV.

Turkey's President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "Get well soon İzmir."

"With all the means of our state, we stand by our citizens affected by the earthquake. We took action to start the necessary work in the region with all our relevant institutions and ministers," Erdogan said.

More From World:

Pakistan expresses 'strong solidarity' with Turkey after massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake

Pakistan expresses 'strong solidarity' with Turkey after massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake
Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help

Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help
Earthquake in Turkey: 4 killed, several injured as 7.0-magnitude tremor topples buildings

Earthquake in Turkey: 4 killed, several injured as 7.0-magnitude tremor topples buildings
Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP

Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP
HRW slams India for using its counterterrorism laws to stifle dissent

HRW slams India for using its counterterrorism laws to stifle dissent
China has captured additional land in Ladakh: report

China has captured additional land in Ladakh: report
Mahathir Mohamad tweet: Does Malaysia's ex-PM want Muslims to 'kill millions of French people'?

Mahathir Mohamad tweet: Does Malaysia's ex-PM want Muslims to 'kill millions of French people'?
France increases security after Nice attack

France increases security after Nice attack
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million

Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Twitter deletes Mahathir Mohamad's tweet saying Muslims have 'a right' to 'massacre millions of French'

Twitter deletes Mahathir Mohamad's tweet saying Muslims have 'a right' to 'massacre millions of French'
International Internet Day: Which country has the fastest internet?

International Internet Day: Which country has the fastest internet?
India outraged as bank note issued by Saudi Arabia shows new borders for Kashmir

India outraged as bank note issued by Saudi Arabia shows new borders for Kashmir

Latest

view all