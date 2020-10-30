Pakistan expresses 'strong solidarity' with Turkey after massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed "strong solidarity" with the people of Turkey after a massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake killed four, injured more than 100 and destroyed several buildings throughout the country.



Read more: Turkey earthquake: Horrified online-streamer runs for his life after feeling strong tremors

"Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, #Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings. Like always, people of #Pakistan are in strong solidarity with their Turkish brethren. Our best wishes and prayers!" read a tweet by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.



The earthquake rocked Turkey and Greece off the former's Aegean coast north of the Greek island of Samos.

Read more: Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help

This was revealed by the US Geological Survey (USGS) which added that tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul and Athens.

The epicentre has been identified some 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, said Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The U.S. Geological Survey said the depth was 10 km and that the epicentre was 33.5 km off Turkey's coast.