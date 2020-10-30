Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan expresses 'strong solidarity' with Turkey after massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed "strong solidarity" with the people of Turkey after a massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake killed four, injured more than 100 and destroyed several buildings throughout the country.

Read more: Turkey earthquake: Horrified online-streamer runs for his life after feeling strong tremors

"Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, #Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings. Like always, people of #Pakistan are in strong solidarity with their Turkish brethren. Our best wishes and prayers!" read a tweet by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The earthquake rocked Turkey and Greece off the former's Aegean coast north of the Greek island of Samos.

Read more: Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help

This was revealed by the US Geological Survey (USGS) which added that tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul and Athens.

The epicentre has been identified some 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, said Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The U.S. Geological Survey said the depth was 10 km and that the epicentre was 33.5 km off Turkey's coast.

More From World:

Turkey earthquake: Horrified online-streamer runs for his life after feeling strong tremors

Turkey earthquake: Horrified online-streamer runs for his life after feeling strong tremors
Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help

Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help
Earthquake in Turkey: 4 killed, several injured as 7.0-magnitude tremor topples buildings

Earthquake in Turkey: 4 killed, several injured as 7.0-magnitude tremor topples buildings
Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP

Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP
HRW slams India for using its counterterrorism laws to stifle dissent

HRW slams India for using its counterterrorism laws to stifle dissent
China has captured additional land in Ladakh: report

China has captured additional land in Ladakh: report
Mahathir Mohamad tweet: Does Malaysia's ex-PM want Muslims to 'kill millions of French people'?

Mahathir Mohamad tweet: Does Malaysia's ex-PM want Muslims to 'kill millions of French people'?
France increases security after Nice attack

France increases security after Nice attack
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million

Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Twitter deletes Mahathir Mohamad's tweet saying Muslims have 'a right' to 'massacre millions of French'

Twitter deletes Mahathir Mohamad's tweet saying Muslims have 'a right' to 'massacre millions of French'
International Internet Day: Which country has the fastest internet?

International Internet Day: Which country has the fastest internet?
India outraged as bank note issued by Saudi Arabia shows new borders for Kashmir

India outraged as bank note issued by Saudi Arabia shows new borders for Kashmir

Latest

view all