Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Khabib responds strongly to Macron for offensive stance on Islam

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Famed mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov (L) and   France President Emmanuel Macron. — Reuters/Files

Famed mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov on Friday reacted strongly to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statements on Islam that have offended Muslims across the globe.

The MMA star, taking to Instagram, shared a photo that has a boot print over the face of the French president.

"May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature and all its followers, who, under the slogan of freedom of speech, offend the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslim believers," Khabib wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Да обезобразит Всевышний лицо этой твари и всех его последователей, которые под лозунгом свободы слова оскорбляют чувства более полутора миллиарда верующих мусульман. Да унизит их Всевышний в этой жизни, и в следующей. Аллах скор в расчёте и вы это увидите. Мы - мусульмане, любим нашего Пророка Мухаммада (да благословит его Аллах и приветствует) больше, чем наших матерей, отцов, детей, жён и всех остальных близких нашему сердцу людей. Поверьте мне, эти провокации им выйдут боком, конец всегда за Богобоязненными. - ‎قبح الله وجه هذا الأبتر وجميع تبعهم الذين يؤذون الشعور أكثر من نصف مليار مسلم تحت قناع الحرية ‎أذلهم الله في الدنيا والآخرة إن الله سريع الحساب ‎نحن مسلمون نحب رسولنا ونبينا محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم أكثر من أمهاتنا وآبائنا وأبنائنا وأزواجنا ومن جميع خلق الله سبحانه وتعالى ‎صدّقوني هذه الاستفزازات سوف تخرج من أعناقهم والعاقبة للمتقين - Holy Quran 33:57 ------------------ إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ لَعَنَهُمُ اللَّهُ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ عَذَابًا مُّهِينًا Воистину, тех, которые поносят Аллаха и Его Посланника, Аллах проклял в этом мире и в Последней жизни и уготовил им унизительные мучения.

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

"May the Almighty humiliate them in this life, and in the next. Allah is quick in calculation and you will see it," he added.

The post went on to state: “We are Muslims, we love our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) more than our mothers, fathers, children, wives and all other people close to our hearts. Believe me, these provocations will come back to them, the end is always for the God-fearing.”

The MMA fighter — who has 25 million followers on Instagram — has received almost two million likes on his post.

Muslims around the globe are incensed at Macron after the French president referred to Islam as a religion "in crisis" and refused to "give up" caricatures depicting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

For Muslims, any depiction of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is seen as an insult and deeply offends the community.

Following Macron's comments, several Muslim countries, including Turkey, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, and Pakistan have responded strongly, with some calling for a boycott of French products.

More From Sports:

Watch: Multi-storey building collapses as massive 7.0 earthquake hits Turkey

Watch: Multi-storey building collapses as massive 7.0 earthquake hits Turkey
Pakistan expresses 'strong solidarity' with Turkey after massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake

Pakistan expresses 'strong solidarity' with Turkey after massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake
Turkey earthquake: Watch horrified online-streamer run for his life after strong jolts

Turkey earthquake: Watch horrified online-streamer run for his life after strong jolts
Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help

Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help
Earthquake in Turkey: 8 killed, 202 injured as 7.0-magnitude tremor topples buildings

Earthquake in Turkey: 8 killed, 202 injured as 7.0-magnitude tremor topples buildings
Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP

Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP
HRW slams India for using its counterterrorism laws to stifle dissent

HRW slams India for using its counterterrorism laws to stifle dissent
China has captured additional land in Ladakh: report

China has captured additional land in Ladakh: report
Mahathir Mohamad tweet: Does Malaysia's ex-PM want Muslims to 'kill millions of French people'?

Mahathir Mohamad tweet: Does Malaysia's ex-PM want Muslims to 'kill millions of French people'?
France increases security after Nice attack

France increases security after Nice attack
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million

Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Live Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first ODI

Live Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first ODI

Latest

view all