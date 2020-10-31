Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘pushed’ into ‘freighting’ marriage with Princess Diana by Prince Philip

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Prince Charles ‘pushed’ into ‘freighting’ marriage with Princess Diana

In regards to marriage prospects with Princess Diana, Prince Charles reportedly felt ‘pressured’ and ‘pushed’ into accepting the arrangement, reportedly because of Prince Philip.

Ingrid Seward, the author of the book Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century, spoke to Us Weekly about Prince Phillip’s hand in the young prince’s marriage to Princess Diana.

Seward told the publication that Prince Charles "felt he’d been very pushed into marrying” Princess Diana all because of his dad.

The stress of making the ‘right’ decision reportedly began, right after Prince Philip had a straightforward conversation with his son about not 'leading women on'.

“He told some of his friends that he felt pressurized into marrying Diana because Philip said, ‘You’ve either got to marry her or let her go. You can’t string a … young girl [along]. She’s only 19. You can’t string her along.' And all the press is saying, ‘Oh, this is going to be the next queen.’ You’ve got to take a stand and say that this is not going to work, or you marry her.”

With this conversation running through his mind, Seward believes Charles felt "frightened of his father" and thus "he probably thought, ‘Well, OK. I’ll marry her if that’s what you want me to do.’”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to ditch royal links: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan to ditch royal links: report
Khloé Kardashian struggles to cope without daughter True during quarantine

Khloé Kardashian struggles to cope without daughter True during quarantine
Prince Harry became ‘resentful’ after his marriage to Meghan Markle: Here’s why

Prince Harry became ‘resentful’ after his marriage to Meghan Markle: Here’s why
Grimes’s son X Æ A-XII is ‘into radical art’ R-rated movies

Grimes’s son X Æ A-XII is ‘into radical art’ R-rated movies
Jimmy Fallon teaches his ‘spoiled’ kids the art of 'giving' this festive season

Jimmy Fallon teaches his ‘spoiled’ kids the art of 'giving' this festive season
Shakira cries out for families separated at the border: ‘who answers their cries?’

Shakira cries out for families separated at the border: ‘who answers their cries?’
Beyoncé intends to ‘slow down’ the ‘hectic’ hunt for success

Beyoncé intends to ‘slow down’ the ‘hectic’ hunt for success
Justin Bieber recalls tumultuous suicidal ideations: ‘I was just suffering’

Justin Bieber recalls tumultuous suicidal ideations: ‘I was just suffering’
Princess Diana wanted Prince Charles to step down and let son Prince William succeed Queen

Princess Diana wanted Prince Charles to step down and let son Prince William succeed Queen
Khloe Kardashian says co-parenting with Tristan Thompson is hard but ‘pays off’

Khloe Kardashian says co-parenting with Tristan Thompson is hard but ‘pays off’
Queen Elizabeth shares her Windsor Castle with ghosts?

Queen Elizabeth shares her Windsor Castle with ghosts?
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's luxe pad is up for grabs: See photos

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's luxe pad is up for grabs: See photos

Latest

view all