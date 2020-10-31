Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
FBR asks citizens to file tax returns by Dec 8, warns deadline will not be extended

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

FBR says it is giving 'one last chance' to people to file tax returns according to correct income or they will be prosecuted. Photo: File

The Federal Board of Revenue on Saturday advised citizens to file their tax returns by December 8, warning that it will not extend the deadline for submission any further.

“Taxpayers should submit annual tax returns before December 8, submission date will not be extended,” said the FBR on Twitter.

Earlier this month, FBR had extended the last date for tax returns for 2020 from September 30 to December 8.

The board said that it has introduced an easy to fill form for the year 2020 so citizens are encouraged to file their tax returns. It added that filers can submit their statements through the “wizard-based simple web interface”. Filers can also submit their returns through a smartphone.

The FBR also warned that it has identified individuals who have not submitted their returns despite having taxable income. It added that individuals with higher expenses but lower incomes have also been identified.

“The FBR database contains details of the expenses and income of all such individuals,” said the FBR, adding that it is giving “all such people one last chance” to file their tax returns according to their correct income or they will be prosecuted as per the law.

FBR authorised to look at citizens' expenses

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave his go-ahead to the FBR to utilise data on how citizens are spending their money to identify tax dodgers and bring them into the tax net.

According to The News, the green signal to the FBR was given as the PTI-led government decided to launch a major campaign to expand the country’s narrow tax base.

Read more: FBR proposes rules seeking information about account holders depositing over Rs10m

The FBR has already developed a database using information gathered from utility companies, air travellers, property buyers and other sources. This information will be used to profile those people who may be tax dodgers and issue them notices.

Under the plan, the FBR, after identifying potential tax dodgers, will serve them notices through a centralised system aimed at bringing them into the tax net.

