world
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Smart parrot repeatedly rejects Modi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Twitter/RR (@RakshaRamaiah)/Screenshot via Geo.tv

Parrots are said to be some of the smartest birds, often seen mimicking humans and picking up phrases used in daily life to repeat them later at inopportune moments.

Similarly, a macaw has shot to fame on the internet for repeatedly and embarrassingly rejecting the advances of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the town of Kevadia during the Hindu nationalist leader's two-day visit to the Gujarat state.

A few seconds later, Modi, bitter at the bird for not being a good sport, turns away before a park staff member tries to get the macaw back to the Indian premier's arm.

The indignant parrot once again rebuffs Modi, much to everyone's surprise.

The video was shared by social media head of the Indian National Congress' youth wing, Raksha Ramaiah, who wrote: "Anti-national birdie. How dare it?"

One user commented how Modi looked like a "proper 5yo about to throw a tantrum".

