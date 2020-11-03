US Election 2020: Donald Trump's 'concession speech' remark triggers memes on social media

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at his campaign office. Photo: Jennifer Jacobs Twitter

US President Donald Trump may be hours away from losing the White House to Joe Biden but he continues to surprise us.



According to Senior White House Correspondent for Bloomberg News, Jennifer Jacobs, the US president was speaking to the press pool at his campaign office here he said the most obvious thing ever.



"I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully we'll be only doing one of those two,” Trump tells press pool at campaign office," wrote Jacobs on Twitter.



It is a well known fact that the winner of the US election gives a victory speech whereas the loser has to settle for a concession one.



Hence, the American president's statement — as quoted by the reporter — that "Hopefully we'll be only doing one of those two" is a bit of a shocker.



Needless to say, Twitter was shocked.







US Election 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans to decide today