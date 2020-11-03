Can't connect right now! retry
US Election 2020: Donald Trump's 'concession speech' remark triggers memes on social media

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at his campaign office. Photo: Jennifer Jacobs Twitter

US President Donald Trump may be hours away from losing the White House to Joe Biden  but he continues to surprise us.

According to Senior White House Correspondent for Bloomberg News, Jennifer Jacobs, the US president was speaking to the press pool at his campaign office here he said the most obvious thing ever.

"I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully we'll be only doing one of those two,” Trump tells press pool at campaign office," wrote Jacobs on Twitter.

It is a well known fact that the winner of the US election gives a victory speech whereas the loser has to settle for a concession one.

Hence, the American president's statement — as quoted by the reporter — that "Hopefully we'll be only doing one of those two" is a bit of a shocker.

Needless to say, Twitter was shocked.


US Election 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans to decide today

America has headed to the ballot boxes as Donald Trump - on a spree through key swing states - is chasing his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is still leading in the polls.

The 77-year-old former vice-president has enjoyed a solid lead over 74-year-old US President Trump in the national polls for months, at times reaching double digits.

But US presidential elections are not decided by the popular vote.

They are won in the 538-member Electoral College, where each state has a number of electoral votes equivalent to its representation in the House and Senate.

And the electoral votes of battleground states such as Florida and Pennsylvania could determine the winner of Tuesday´s battle for the White House.

