Donald Trump shows off dance moves to gay anthem in tweet

US President Donald Trump dances to YMCA song. Photo: Donald Trump tweet screengrab

US President Donald Trump showed off his dance moves on Tuesday, a few hours before Americans headed towards the polls to either elect a new president or stick with the incumbent one.



Read more: US Election 2020: Donald Trump's 'concession speech' remark triggers memes on social media

A video tweeted from the president's account showed him performing various dance moves and flashing the thumbs up sign at various rallies he's been holding across the past few weeks.



The video was set to the music of the gay-hookup song YMCA by The Village People.

The song is an iconic one that ruled the charts when it was released over four decades ago. It is a popular track that is often used at sports events and competitions.



A signature part of the song is crowds dancing and moving their arms to spell out the four letters of the song's title. "Y.M.C.A."