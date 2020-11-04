Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Lahore man slapped with Rs100,000 fine for demanding land gifted to wife 16 years ago

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

LAHORE: A man has been slapped with a Rs100,000 fine by the Lahore High Court (LHC) for demanding the land he had gifted to his second wife more than a decade ago.

According to The News, LHC judge Shahid Waheed dismissed Muhammad Riaz's petition, remarking that it was deplorable to drag the mother of his children and the sick wife in the courts without any cause.

A resident of Mandi Bahauddin, Riaz had married Fatima, a divorcee and mother of two daughters, after the death of his first wife. Back in 1995, he had gifted 56-kanal land to her but approached the courts 16 years later to reclaim the property.

Once a civil court dismissed his petition, he moved the LHC for civil revision against the trial court's ruling, accusing his wife of getting the property transferred in her name through fraud and conspiracy. He told the court that even if the gift proved to be valid in favour of his wife, he had revoked it.

However, Justice Waheed ruled that the allegations of conspiracy, fraud or collusion could not be proved, remarking that the petitioner had voluntarily and consciously gifted the land to his wife.

The LHC judge further observed that Riaz's attempt to reacquire the land gifted to Fatima 16 years after its transfer was malicious and highly abominable.

