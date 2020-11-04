Michael Vaughan asks fans to describe US elections in cricketing terms, garners hilarious responses

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020
To lighten up the tense, nail-biting situation of the US elections, former England skipper Michael Vaughan requested fans to describe the presidential race in cricketing terms.
Taking to his Twitter account, Vaughan, having probably woken up amid the election buzz and feeling slightly off pace, asked his followers on to "explain to [him] what’s happening in the #USElection in cricketing terms".
Tweeples only needed an invitation as the thread poured in with tons and tons of match-day scenarios, day-5 battles and even "third umpire" interventions.