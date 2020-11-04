Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Michael Vaughan asks fans to describe US elections in cricketing terms, garners hilarious responses

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Third umpire: US President Donald Trump is already contesting the yet-to-be announced results in Election 2020 and wants Supreme Court to intervene and review. — Geo Super

To lighten up the tense, nail-biting situation of the US elections, former England skipper Michael Vaughan requested fans to describe the presidential race in cricketing terms.

Taking to his Twitter account, Vaughan, having probably woken up amid the election buzz and feeling slightly off pace, asked his followers on to "explain to [him] what’s happening in the #USElection in cricketing terms".

Tweeples only needed an invitation as the thread poured in with tons and tons of match-day scenarios, day-5 battles and even "third umpire" interventions.

Wisconsin dropped in the slip cordon

The Democrats need 100 to win with 7 wickets in hand

Ball-tampering accusation

Loud-mouth bowler vs before solid yet nervous batsman

Shape of the ball not right

Trump wants match to end

Best of the lot?


