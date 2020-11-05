Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 05 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.3 while it was sold at 160 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.3 while it was sold at 160 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 5.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar 
111.5
114
Canadian Dollar 
119
121 
Chinese Yuan 
23.85
24
Euro 
187
189.5
Japanese Yen 
1.55
1.58 
Saudi Riyal 
42.1
42.7 
UAE Dirham 
43.25
43.75
UK Pound Sterling 
205.5
209
US Dollar 
159.3
160 


