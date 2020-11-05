Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 05 2020
PM Imran Khan to discuss political situation with allies at luncheon today

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss current political situation with his allies at the luncheon that he will be hosting later today at the PM Office.

According to reports, the meeting will take place at 1pm. The luncheon will be attended by top government officials and lawmakers from the coalition partners.

Sources suggest that PM Imran will discuss some crucial national issues with his allies. He will also speak about the Opposition’s narrative against the government as well as the public gatherings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Read more: JWP's Shahzain Bugti, MNA Aslam Bhutani warn PTI govt of breaking alliance

"The government's allies will also get a chance to express their reservations at the event," they said.

From MQM-P, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Aminul Haq, and Kishwar Zehra will attend the luncheon. On the other hand, the Grand Democratic Alliance delegation will be led by Dr Fahmida Mirza while the members from the Balochistan Awami Party and the Awami Muslim League will also be in attendance.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have now refused to attend the luncheon after accepting the invitation initially. 

