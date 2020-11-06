USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.3 while it was sold at 160 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.2 while it was sold at Rs159.9 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Friday, November 6.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.