Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.3 while it was sold at 160 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.2 while it was sold at Rs159.9 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Friday, November 6.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Nov 5

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111113.5
Canadian Dollar118.5120.5
China Yuan23.8524
Euro186188.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal4242.6
UAE Dirham4343.5
UK Pound Sterling205208.5
US Dollar159.2159.9

More From Business:

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6
November 6: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

November 6: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
Russia approves new structure for North-South Gas Pipeline with Pakistan

Russia approves new structure for North-South Gas Pipeline with Pakistan
PSX: Bulls dominate market as KSE 100 closes just over 41,000

PSX: Bulls dominate market as KSE 100 closes just over 41,000
US Election 2020: Asian markets rally as stimulus hope trumps vote worries

US Election 2020: Asian markets rally as stimulus hope trumps vote worries
'UAE, Saudi Arabia ready to rollover outstanding loans worth $2b each'

'UAE, Saudi Arabia ready to rollover outstanding loans worth $2b each'
November 5: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 5: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5
Pakistan sees 43% decline in cotton stockpiling

Pakistan sees 43% decline in cotton stockpiling

Latest

view all