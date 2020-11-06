Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Shahzad Qasim quits as special assistant to PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Shahzad Qasim. PHOTO: SHAHZAD QASIM

Shahzad Qasim has resigned from his post as a special assistant to the premier on coordination of marketing and development of mineral resources, The News reported.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Qasim’s resignation and the Cabinet Division on Thursday issued a notification in this regard.

In September, Qasim was replaced by Tabish Gauhar as the chief executive’s special assistant on power – just three months after his appointment.

According to Dawn.com, Qasim was replaced after the government reconstituted a high-level committee to implement memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed with independent power producers at the earlier. 

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh replaced Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan as head of the committee while Gauhar replaced Shahzad Qasim. All other members of the committee remain unchanged.

Dawn.com said the notification was issued on September 29 after some participants of the cabinet meeting expressed reservations over the energy minister leading the committee. 

