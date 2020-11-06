Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
APP
,
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Hassan Abdal Railway Station

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

PM Imran Khan addresses the inauguration event of the Hassan Abdal Railway Station in Attock, Pakistan, November 6, 2020. Geo News/via Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Attock on Friday to inaugurate the Hassan Abdal Railway Station, which has been renovated and reconstructed after 127 years.

PM Imran Khan said the role of railways in the Naya Pakistan journey was crucial. Trains are a cheap and comfortable method to travel throughout the world.

"For the first time, the biggest investment to Pakistan Railways is coming through the ML1" or the Main Line 1, he said, referring to the Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line.

At the inauguration event, he was briefed about the various facilities installed for the passengers' convenience. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed accompanied the premier.

Earlier today, Rashid had reviewed the arrangements ahead of the premier's visit to inaugurate the Hassan Abdal Railway Station, the reconstruction of which cost Rs300 million.

Did you know that Sheikh Rashid made predictions about PM Imran Khan, inflation?

The British-era railway station has been upgraded to a two-storey structure, with 24,502 square feet of covered area. The boundary of the railway station covering a total area of 101,610 square feet, including passengers’ facilities, was also improved.

In a briefing, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Syed Munawar Shah apprised the railways minister of facilities at the new structure.

Water plants and a new tube well have been constructed to provide clean and cold water to the passengers, while a 300 KV generator was installed for uninterrupted power supply at the Hassan Abdal Railway Station, Shah told Rashid.

Read more: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rolls out Sehat Sahulat cards

A canteen and a cafe were set up near the waiting area, he added.

Later in the day, PM Imran Khan, accompanied by provincial and federal ministers, would visit Swat, where he will inaugurate a new block of the Saidu Sharif hospital.

The prime minister would also attend a ceremony in connection with the distribution of Sehat Sahulat cards and address the gathering there.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad leader succumbs to injuries allegedly sustained in clash with Lahore Police

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad leader succumbs to injuries allegedly sustained in clash with Lahore Police
Shahzad Qasim quits as special assistant to PM Imran Khan

Shahzad Qasim quits as special assistant to PM Imran Khan
After two months: Active COVID-19 cases surge past 16,000 in Pakistan

After two months: Active COVID-19 cases surge past 16,000 in Pakistan
‘Poor man’ in Karachi asks court to allow usage of ‘chars’ in ‘public interest’

‘Poor man’ in Karachi asks court to allow usage of ‘chars’ in ‘public interest’
ATC convicts 3 JuD leaders in terror financing cases

ATC convicts 3 JuD leaders in terror financing cases
PTI leader Jahangir Tareen arrives in Pakistan after seven months

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen arrives in Pakistan after seven months
Reko Diq: After 30 years, NAB files reference against Balochistan govt officials

Reko Diq: After 30 years, NAB files reference against Balochistan govt officials
Punjab govt to give Sehat Insaf Card to govt employees, students and journalists

Punjab govt to give Sehat Insaf Card to govt employees, students and journalists

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘malicious’ propaganda against Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘malicious’ propaganda against Kartarpur Corridor
Lahore actress murdered by son for 'honour', say police

Lahore actress murdered by son for 'honour', say police
Pakistan confirms it refused landing permission for flight carrying deportees from UK

Pakistan confirms it refused landing permission for flight carrying deportees from UK
Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months

Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months

Latest

view all