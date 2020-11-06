TikToker Bryce Hall slams Ariana Grande’s ‘unnecessary’ comments

TikTok star Bryce Hall, has come forward, dubbing Ariana Grande’s comments, regarding the influencer party culture, “unnecessary” since so many ‘other people are also doing it.’ Hall also added that the singer probably only went through with it because it served as a good PR stunt.

He was quoted telling the Hollywood Raw podcast, "She's not wrong but like unnecessary. Yeah. It's unnecessary to call out a specific group, especially when there's other people doing it."

The TikToker also speculated the possible reasons behind Grande’s motivations to ever make such “unnecessary” comments in the first place, and claimed its "Because she knew that TikTokers have, like, a high audience.”

“She knew a lot of people would agree, because there's a lot of people that hate TikTokers especially. I mean, it was obviously like a marketing move and good for her. But like, she's not wrong."

Despite his speculations, however, Hall admits there is nothing he can ever say to the singer, even if he wished to, since "What's a TikToker going to say? '[expletive] you, Ariana?' I'm not going to say that. Everyone is like, 'You're right.'"