Angelina Jolie inches closer to major life change

Angelina Jolie plans to move out of Los Angeles after divorce settlement with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Geo News Digital Desk
December 31, 2025

Angelina Jolie took a major leap toward a life-changing decision.

The Oscar winner has moved one step closer to leaving Los Angeles just ahead of the New Year.

A year after Jolie, 50, reached a divorce settlement with Brad Pitt following their eight-year legal battle, an insider spilled the beans on her post-divorce big plans.

"She's ready for a life that isn't centered in Los Angeles," the source says.

"There are a lot of projects she's excited about and she's feeling good," they add of the Maleficent star, "She's looking forward to 2026 and the flexibility she'll have then."

The tipster further divulged that her home is being shown to pre-qualified buyers after some renovations.

The latest insights came four months after a different source told PEOPLE that the Maria actress was officially planning to put her historic Los Angeles house "up for sale” as she explores options to move abroad.

Reportedly, the mother of six “never wanted to live in L.A. full time" but "she didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad [Pitt]."

For the unversed, Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband Pitt, 62. The former couple are parents to Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

Additionally, Jolie plans to relocate as soon as possible after her twins would turn 18 on July 12, 2026.

