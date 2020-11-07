Lahore’s King Edward Medical University goes online after students test positive for coronavirus

The decision to switch to online classes was taken after five students tested positive for the coronavirus in the varsity based in Lahore. Photo: File

Lahore's King Edward Medical University has moved classes online amid a COVID-19 outbreak, confirmed Vice Chancellor Khalid Gondal.

"Five out of 4,500 students tested positive so far," he said, stressing that the situation was under control and the university was carrying out more tests.

The classes will begin Monday, and the university also plans to take first and second-year tests online.



Gondal said the students who tested positive belonged to first and second year, adding that they are receiving treatment at the Mayo Hospital in Lahore. Another two house officers also tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 surge

Pakistan has seen a steady rise in cases in the last five days, with more than 1,000 new infections each day.

The decision taken by the medical college comes as Pakistan reported over 1,500 positive coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The new cases have taken Pakistan’s coronavirus tally to 341,753 and the death toll to 6,943.