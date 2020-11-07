Man marries himself in lavish ceremony after fiance's last minute refusal

Diogo Rabelo, 33, got engaged to his fiancé Vitor Bueno last year in November. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Diogo Rabelo

In an unusual development, a man married himself in a lavish ceremony after his finance backed out at the very last moment.

Diogo Rabelo, 33, got engaged to his fiancé Vitor Bueno last year in November.

The duo was supposed to get married last month, but after a heated argument, Vitor, decided to leave Diogo in July 2020. Instead of canceling the wedding, Diogo decided to marry himself and celebrated the big day in a lavish ceremony, Times Now reported.

Instead of canceling the wedding, Diogo decided to marry himself and celebrate the big day with a ceremony. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Diogo Rabelo

The groom hosted a lavish wedding party at a luxury resort on October 17 which was attended by about 40 of his close relatives.

If there was anything missing in the affluent wedding ceremony, it was the 'bride'. However, Diogo plucked up the courage and left all his worries behind while celebrating the day to the fullest.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Diogo Rabelo

"Today is the most beautiful day of my life because I am with the people closest to me. Today we are celebrating a tragedy by turning it into a comedy," he said.

The doctor has also shared several photos of the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account, which also includes close friends and relatives.

He also thanked all his friends who brought him out of this misery and wished him well for his ex-fiancé.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Diogo Rabelo



